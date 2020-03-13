Local military family stuck in Germany after travel ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “I miss everybody. Sorry I’m pregnant and emotional but we’re just ready to be home.”

President Trump’s new travel ban has postponed a local military family’s move home to Springfield from Germany. KOLR 10 Morning Anchor Lauren Barnas was able to Skype with the family, who showed us their orders from the Department of Defense, and the unfortunate timing that changes everything for their soon-to-be family of four.

With stacks of belongings organized, ready to be boxed, and the car sold, this was not the news Hannah Jenkins and her husband Dakota were hoping for.

“We had our flights booked for March 31 and that’s when we were going to head out of Germany back to the United States,” she said.

Germany, where Jenkins’ husband has been stationed with the U.S. military for the last three years, is a Level 3 country, designated by the Centers for Disease Control. That means it’s heavily hit by “widespread sustained transmission” of COVID-19.

It also means their family in Missouri will likely miss the birth of Jenkins’ little boy on the way. It’s an experience they were desperate for, after giving birth to their first child overseas.

“They’re devastated because a lot of family hasn’t even met Amelia, our firstborn,” Jenkins said. “Let alone our second-born child. My husband hasn’t even been home in over three years to see family. It’s sad and it’s hard because we miss home.”

Travel orders dictating all uniformed military personnel and their families stay in place for 60 days interfere with their birth plan.

“Since I am far enough along, the time after the 60-day ban could be lifted, I would too far along in my pregnancy to fly,” she said. “You can’t fly after 36 weeks.”

Movers scheduled to pick up their furniture on Monday have now been called off.

Jenkins admits the whole situation is confusing as President Trump’s announcement said the European travel ban was for 30 days, and that US citizens could get tested to re-enter the country. Her family is following the military orders, but still praying for a special circumstances exception.