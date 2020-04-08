Local Montessori offers emergency childcare for essential workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRAL WEST END, Mo. - Essential workers have a new resource here in the St. Louis area.

Guide-post Montessori in the Central West End opened an Emergency Care for Essential Workers program. It aims to ensure workers do not lose crucial childcare services during coronavirus closures.

The program has the capacity to serve children from 8 weeks to 12 years old. Care services will run from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m with the option for extended hours.

Learning will be facilitated in small groups, with heightened safety and sanitization measures. Parents will also have access to flexible drop-off and weekly care at discounted rates.

