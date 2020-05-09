Local non-profit honors moms with a Mother’s Day gift that gives back and globally inspired

ST. LOUIS- Mother’s Day will look different amid coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean mom shouldn’t be celebrated. There are other options available to make her feel special.

St. Louis non- profit Ten by Three is in the business of elevating poverty all over the world. Working with six different counties who make beautiful baskets for the nonprofit then they sell those to retailers all over the country.

The organization teamed up with companion baking filling baskets with delicious products on this Mother’s Day weekend to help moms around the world. With the gift basket pick-up.

“We wanted to help support local jobs and support mothers globally. The baskets we are selling today are all hand made by mothers. We are filling them with mothers’ treats and a contactless pick-up.”

The handmade Mother’s Day Blessing Baskets crafted by mothers in Ghana and Bangladesh, filled with delicious products from Companion Bakery, will be available to order online and pick up from Ten By Three’s warehouse.

This is a gift that gives. Not only will it show mon how much she means, but it will also help St. Louis- made businesses during these trying times and moms in developing economies break the cycle of poverty and provide a better future for their children by starting their own businesses.

The giving back continues because your mom will be able to write the artisan who made her basket a letter in gratitude and in celebration of mothers all the world.

While many businesses across Missouri are slowing down, local garden shops are experiencing there busiest time of the year. Over at Bayer Garden Shop Hampton Avenue in South St. Louis they say on this Mother’s Day working in the brings the family together.

To order a basket visit www.tenbythree.org/mom