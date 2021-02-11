Local nonprofit supports homeless women and children during COVID-19

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Homeless women and children are one of the most vulnerable populations in the COVID-19 pandemic, yet they’re largely invisible victims of the crisis.

“Those individuals are often overlooked because from the outside you can’t tell that they are living in their car when the kids go to school”, said Rachel Renata founder of Project Compassion, NFP. “And them not having access to the internet for virtual learning has shown that this is a major issue”.

Project Compassion is a nonprofit in Illinois that provides women and children in transition with food, shelter, seasonal supplies, hygiene items, resources, and counseling.

Rachel’s passion comes from her own experiences and wanting to follow her calling in life.

“What really birth Project Compassion was just finding my purpose,” said Rachel. “I was never in a homeless situation because I had the right support and people to reach out to”.

She explained she wanted to be that person for the homeless.

The crisis has forced Project Compassion to limit the number of women and children they can see but the group is still doing all it can to help moms working towards self-sufficiency.

“We started serving two meals a day Monday through Friday for children who couldn’t get meals at school. And we were able to feed 20,000 people through our mobile market and we created a mobile drive-thru with the help of other community organizations”, she said.

The nonprofit said it needs your financial help to continue to provide supplies and counseling services during the pandemic.

“As we continue to serve not only the physical, we service the emotional needs of women and children and a lot of them can’t afford it, so we offer it for free to our community. So any monetary support, diapers, as well as hygiene supplies, are always welcome”.

For more information about Project Compassion visit its website. You can also donate directly by clicking here.