Local nurseries prepare for another night of subfreezing temperatures

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Early April freezes are the exact reason why we wait to do a lot of planting in the St. Louis region. Freezing temperatures are still expected this time of year. The average last freeze in St. Louis is April 5.

Scott Egelhoff, vice president of sales and operations at Schmittel’s Nursery in Maryland Heights, said that they fared very well after last night’s subfreezing temperatures.

“We didn’t have any problems at all. We had hydrangeas and a lot of the things that would be more tender under cover in the greenhouses,” he said.

However, he’s more concerned about Thursday night since the temperature may be even colder. He really gets concerned when it falls to 28 degrees or below and for a longer duration.

But here at Schmittel’s Nursery, they are prepared.

“We’ve turned all of our irrigation on this week to get ready for this once we heard that it was coming,” Egelhoff said. “We’ll get up early. We have great managers, they’ll assess the situation and turn on any water that we need to try to get that to melt off. We have almost 15 acres here so we can’t cover everything. So that’s our way of preventing the damages with water and putting things away in the greenhouses. That’s how we have to combat the situation.”

This is also why they don’t bring out their annuals until the second week of April.

“Because historically we will have a frost. Obviously, we got lucky in March and never had snow which was huge. So we were able to do a lot of things out here in the nursery the month of March. But that can get you in trouble for April,” Egelhoff said. “It’s usually the second week is when we like to bring our annuals. And if you have annuals, they will not recover from 28-degree temperatures. So that would all have to be covered.”

After Thursday night, temperatures are supposed to warm up through the weekend and into next week.

