Local restaurant hosting trivia night to collect items for Afghan families coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The Copper Pig is hosting a trivia night to benefit the latest members of the community arriving to town. They’ll be collecting items for the Afghan families heading to St. Louis.

The trivia night will take place on Monday, August 23. They’ll be collecting items for the International Institute and the new Afghans making their way to their new home in St. Louis.

They’re wanting things from kitchen items to personal items, linens, cleaning products and more. The International Institute announced earlier this week that as many as 1,000 Afghanis could be coming to St. Louis to resettle their lives.

Monday night veteran trivia whiz Kevin Werner and his wife came up with the idea to turn a fun night out into lending a hand up.

It’s free to play with prizes and 4 Hands Brewing Company swag given to the top three teams.

The International Institute has been serving populations from around the world coming to St. Louis since 1919.