Cobalt Smoke and Sea starts fundraiser for other area restaurants during COVID-19 pandemic

CREVE COEUR, Mo. - Employees at a local restaurant have created a donation fundraiser to support other local restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cobalt Smoke and Sea is raising money by selling T-shirts to help restaurants feeling the pandemic pinch and those that could be forced to close.

T-shirts will be available for $20 dollars with curbside pick up at Cobalt Smoke and Sea with an additional $5 dollars for shipping.

They are encouraging and calling all St. Louis area restaurants to participate. To order click here:

