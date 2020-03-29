Local restaurants hold fundraiser for furloughed restaurant employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local restaurants are teaming up to help workers who are furloughed because of the coronavirus and they’re also giving out good free meals no questions asked.

Sugarfire Smokehouse and Hi-Pointe Drive-in are partnering with other local restaurants for the second restaurant rally fundraiser.

They’re giving out things like pastries, coffee, sandwiches, soup and more all from local restaurants. The goal is for folks donate what they can in return.

The money will go to the Gateway Resilience Fund which provides short term financial help for furloughed restaurant employees locally. All off food is on a first come first serve basis. Breakfast runs from 9am until 11am and lunch runs from 11 to 1 at the Boathouse.

For more on the Gateway Resilience Fund, visit https://stlgives.org/covid19/gateway-resilience-fund/.