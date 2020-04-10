Local restaurants selling groceries to help with shortages amid COVID-19

ST. CHARLES – Restaurants have been hit hard by the loss of business during this pandemic so they’re coming up with unique ways to survive.

The owner of Shamrocks in St. Charles tells Fox 2 his restaurant is one of several now selling groceries. The restaurant offers items like sliced deli meats, hamburger by the pound, lettuce, cheese, and bread.

He says they’re doing a small mark up similar to grocery stores to help make a little profit in these tough times and offer his customers more safety then they might get somewhere else.

