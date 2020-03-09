Local restaurants step up to help BackStoppers with large donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - The BackStoppers, Inc. received a big donation Monday from a local group of restaurants.

First responders and service industry workers gathered at The Shack restaurant in Valley Park for the presentation of the check.

“We got on board after the Kirkwood shooting and it really hit home with us,” said Jon Fogarty, managing member of OG Hospitality Group. “There are families that come into our restaurants in February and have saved up their money just to do this.”

OG Hospitality Group began The BackStoppers Bucks promotion for the month of February more than a decade ago after the Kirkwood City Council shooting in 2008.

“The response has been tremendous,” said Col. Ron Battelle, BackStoppers executive director. “We thrive off of community support. We don’t get any federal money or state allocations or government allocations. It’s all donated from citizens and the corporate community.”

Since 2008, servers, bartenders, and patrons at all OG Hospitality restaurants have delivered when it came to a donation to BackStoppers.

Julie Weinhold-Lueck knows the power of the nonprofit organization. Her husband, Sgt. Richard Weinhold, was a first precinct officer killed in the line of duty on October 31, 2000.

“From day one, they were there the first day with a check to help me go buy nice clothes for the funeral,” Weinhold-Lueck said. “You don’t plan for this, so from day one they were there and they never left.”

BackStoppers has raised $1.3 million in 11 years.