Local restaurateur says now is not the time for state audits

CLAYTON, Mo. – Gerard Craft is an award-winning chef and co-owner of the Niche Food Group in Clayton. The group owns six restaurants in St. Louis and one in Nashville.

Craft believes his industry is going through its toughest period restaurants have ever seen.

“My own prediction is that by September, a minimum of 20 percent of St. Louis restaurants will be gone,” he said.

The current economic climate is not a time when the state should be conducting audits on restaurants, Craft said. The audits are performed to ensure businesses are complying with state tax laws.

Craft was recently notified he’s being audited by the state. He said other restaurateurs have told him they are also undergoing audits.

“Restaurants are on life support right now,” said Craft. “It seems a little tone deaf to go after those same businesses.

Through a statement, the Missouri Department of Revenue said, “Our Field Compliance Bureau (FCB) postponed our audit services and shifted our resources to aid in other functions during April, May and June. To assist the businesses that were under audit when the pandemic began, FCB extended deadlines and audits were postponed at the request of our customers. If a customer preferred that FCB continue the audit, the audit work for that customer was conducted remotely. New audits started July 1 in accordance with our reopening action plan.”

Craft said the audits can cost business owners money and take time.

“I could maybe understand it if we never paid our taxes but we pay our taxes religiously; on time, all the time,” he said.

Craft is calling on Gov. Mike Parson to halt the audits until the restaurant business economy improves.

“It’s like kicking a restaurant when it’s down right now,” he said.

Craft is also encouraging anyone who wants to support their local restaurant to go to SaveRestaurants.com.