Local roller derby team has waited months for ticket service to pay up, still no check

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Arch Rival Roller Derby team works hard on the track, but they might work even harder fundraising.

“We have to pay for our practice venue, and we have to fund our skaters and everything we do,” Madi Thompson said.

Thompson does a bit of everything for the organization. With its season halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s currently working to get back $3,400 she says the team is owed by Seattle-based virtual box office company, “Brown Paper Tickets.”

“It’s really disheartening because we put a ton of work into this and we’re a grassroots organization. We really rely on that money. They’re the only ticket broker we’ve ever worked with. It’s always been a great relationship,” added Thompson.

That changed when the pandemic hit. Thompson says the team received these two checks from Brown Paper Tickets followed by this email. The email says the checks will not be honored and should not be deposited. Thompson says follow up communication with the company got worse and worse.

“Several months later, we got another email saying we’re still working on it, but we don’t have a timeline,” Thompson said.

From coast to coast, news headlines show Arch Rival Roller Derby isn’t the only group waiting for Brown Paper Tickets to pay up. Contact 2 contacted the company and got a response from a Seattle-based PR firm. The statement says the company is working hard to initiate full refunds to ticket holders and pay event organizers, but it’s unable to offer an estimated timeline at this moment as to when that money might arrive.

“At this point, we’re starting to get really anxious about what if that money never appears. We don’t want anything extra. We just want the money we’ve already generated through that fundraiser and that last game,” Thompson said.

And Contact 2 is going to keep the pressure on Brown Paper Tickets to make sure that happens.