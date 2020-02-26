Local school districts monitoring coronavirus developments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Coronavirus has killed approximately 2,700 people and infected more than 81,000 people worldwide – mostly in China. The CDC says there are 14 detected cases in the United States; none in Missouri. But public health officials say Americans need to ask their schools about the possibility of school and day-care closures and what plans are in place.

Fox 2 reached out to several school districts Wednesday and not one would do a television interview with me regarding coronavirus. However, a few did send statements.

A spokesperson for the Wentzville R-IV School District says they are monitoring coronavirus news and their nurse is in frequent contact with the St. Charles County Health Department.

“We have developed talking points and resources for our school nurses and we are sharing information with families as we normally would during cold and flu season,” the spokesperson said. “We are trying to be proactive should there be a case in the state.”

St. Louis Public Schools sent home a note with students to remind parents of healthy practices to stop the spread of sickness.

Other districts met to discuss the CDC's recommendation for schools to put plans in place.

The Rockwood School District nursing supervisor sent a message to the administrative council Wednesday, covering similar topics as the other schools.

“We would treat it like any other communicable disease,” the supervisor said. “So, I don’t feel like it’s something to panic about or to worry about too much at this point.”

The supervisor says officials are concerned coronavirus will hit the US but as of right now, it doesn’t feel there is some big thing districts can do.