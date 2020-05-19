Watch local teachers hold “Masked Singer” competition to stay connected with students

IMPERIAL, Mo – “The Masked Singer” airs on FOX2 and the popular show has been creating a lot of buzz in Imperial. Teachers at Windsor High School hosted their own “Masked Singer” competition to stay connected to their students during the health crisis.

The teachers donned costumes and recorded themselves at home. The videos were included in the school’s daily video announcements.

One teacher disguised as DJ Kringle sang about not having toilet paper. Other teachers dressed up as Darth Vader, Cousin It Girl, and an owl.