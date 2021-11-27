Local shops to have sales and special holiday events on Small Business Saturday

ST. LOUIS – Shopping for deals and steals continues on Small Business Saturday. Shops all across the St. Louis area will be holding events and sales to entice customers to spend their dollars locally.

The money you spend locally stays in the community, if you spend $100 at a local business, roughly $68 stays in your local economy.

The Small Business Administration says there are almost 28.8 million small businesses in the country, and these businesses are hoping to bounce back this holiday shopping season.According to the National Retail Federation’s annual November holiday customer survey, about 58 million Americans plan to shop in-store or online on Small Business Saturday.

The National Retail Federation predicts a double-digit increase in holiday spending over the last year — about 10 percent more. That’s good news for both small businesses and large retailers, but a major problem for the smaller shops is an increase in online shopping.

The Federal Reserve estimates about 200,000 small businesses closed during the first year of the pandemic.

Today, many small businesses in Central West End will have promotions and special offers. Participating businesses include Paperdolls Boutique – you get a free candle with a purchase of $75 or more. World Chess Hall of Fame has 20% off in store and online. Bonobos has 30% off. You can also check out small businesses in Downtown, Kimmswick, Kirkwood and South Grand.