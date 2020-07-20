St. Louis area schools start to announce specific back to school plans

ST. LOUIS – Monday will be a critical day for parents and families as we get an idea of what back to school will look like for children in the St. Louis region.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, school district leaders have been working on options for weeks for how the school will take place when classes resume.
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page could have something to say on school this fall when he speaks later Monday morning.
The St. Louis Archdiocese says it plans to have students and staff return to campus buildings at the start of school year contingent upon any new inforamtion that unfolds over the next few weeks.
Here is a comprehensive list of where to find your school district’s back-to-school guidelines. Many area schools are expected to release specific plans today. Check this list later if the guidelines are not posted on the school’s website.
Missouri Public Schools
- Affton School District
- Bayless School District
- Brentwood School District
- Clayton School District
- Ferguson-Florrisant School District
- Fort Zumwalt School District
- Fox C-6 School District
- Francis Howell School District
- Hancock Place School District
- Hazelwood School District
- Kirkwood School District
- Jennings School District
- Ladue School District
- Lindbergh School District
- Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District
- Mehlville School District
- Normandy School District
- Orchard Farm School District
- Parkway School District
- Pattonville School District
- Ritenour School District
- Riverview Gardens School District
- Rockwood School District
- Special School District
- University City School District
- Valley Park School District
- Webster Groves School District
- Wentzville School District
- Windsor C-1 School District
- City of St. Charles School District
- City of St. Louis School District
Parkway School District updates parents on plans for next school year
Illinois Public Schools
- Bond County Community Unit School District 2
- Mulberry Grove Community Unit School District 1
- Columbia Community Unit School District 4
- Valmeyer Community Unit School District 3
- Waterloo Community Unit School District 5
- Alton Community Unit School District 11
- Bethalto Community Unit School District 8
- Collinsville Community Unit School District 10
- East Alton School District 13
- East Alton-Wood River Community High School District 14
- Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7
- Granite City Community Unit School District 9
- Highland Community Unit School District 5
- Madison Community Unit School District 12
- Roxana Community Unit School District 1
- Triad Community Unit School District 2
- Venice Community Unit School District 3
- Wood River-Hartford Elementary School District 15
- Belle Valley School District 119
- Belleville School District 118
- Belleville Township High School District 201
- Brooklyn Unit School District 188
- Cahokia Community Unit School District 187
- Central School District 104
- Dupo Community Unit School District 196
- East St. Louis School District 189
- Freeburg Community Consolidated School District 70
- Freeburg Community High School District 77
- Grant Community Consolidated School District 110
- Harmony Emge School District 175
- High Mount School District 116
- Lebanon Community Unit School District 9
- Marissa Community Unit School District 40
- Mascoutah Community Unit District 19
- Millstadt Community Consolidated School District 160
- New Athens Community Unit School District 60
- O’Fallon Community Consolidated School District 90
- O’Fallon Township High School District 203
- Pontiac William Holliday School District 105
- Shiloh Village School District 85
- Signal Hill School District 181
- Smithton Community Consolidated School District 130
- St. Libory Consolidated School District 30
- Whiteside School District 115
- Wolf Branch School District 113
- Jersey Community Unit School District 100
- Chester Community Unit School District 139
- Chester Non-High School District 122
- Coulterville Unit School District 1
- Prairie du Rocher Community Consolidated School District 134
- Red Bud Community Unit School District 132
- Sparta Community Unit School District 140
- Steeleville Community Unit School District 138
- Albers School District 63
- Aviston School District 21
- Bartelso School District 57
- Breese Elementary School District 12
- Carlyle Community Unit School District 1
- Central Community High School District 71
- Damiansville School District 62
- Germantown School District 60
- North Wamac School District 186
- Saint Rose School District 14-15
- Wesclin Community Unit School District 3
- Willow Grove School District 46
- Community Consolidated School District 204
- Du Quoin Community Unit School District 300
- Pinckneyville Community High School District 101
- Pinckneyville School District 50
- Tamaroa School District 5
- Ashley Community Consolidated School District 15
- Hoyleton Consolidated School District 29
- Irvington Community Consolidated School District 11
- Nashville Community Consolidated School District 49
- Nashville Community High School District 99
- Oakdale Community Consolidated School District 1
- West Washington County Community Unit District 10
- Hillsboro Community Unit School District 3
- Litchfield Community Unit School District 12
- Nokomis Community Unit School District 22
- Panhandle Community Unit School District 2
- Bunker Hill Community Unit School District 8
- Carlinville Community Unit School District 1
- Gillespie Community Unit School District 7
- Mount Olive Community Unit School District 5
- North Mac Community Unit School District 34
- Northwestern Community Unit School District 2
- Southwestern Community Unit School District 9
- Staunton Community Unit School District 6
- Carrollton Community Unit School District 1
- Greenfield Community Unit School District 10
- North Greene Community Unit School District 3
Private Schools
- The Academy at DaySpring
- Academy of the Sacred Heart
- All Saints School, St. Peters
- All Saints Academy, St. Ferdinand
- All Saints Academy, St. Norbert
- All Saints Academy, St. Rose Philippine Duchesne
- Andrews Academy
- Ascension Catholic School
- Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School
- Assumption Parish School and Early Childhood Center
- Barat Academy
- Bishop DuBourg High School
- Blessed Teresa of Calcutta School
- Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School
- Central Christian School
- Chaminade College Preparatory School
- Chesterfield Day School
- Chesterfield Montessori School
- Christ the King Catholic School
- Christ, Light of the Nations School
- Christ, Prince of Peace School
- Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis
- Christian Brothers College High School
- Christian School District
- Churchill Center & School for Learning Disabilities
- City Academy
- The College School
- Community School
- Cor Jesu Academy
- Crossroads College Preparatory School
- De Smet Jesuit Academy
- Duchesne High School
- Esther Miller Bais Yaakov
- First Baptist Academy
- Forsyth School
- The Fulton School
- Gateway Legacy Christian Academy
- Good Shepherd School, Hillsboro
- Good Shepherd School, St. Louis
- Great Circle Academy
- Heritage Classical Christian Academy
- Holy Child Catholic School
- Holy Cross Academy
- Holy Infant School
- Holy Redeemer School
- Holy Rosary School
- Holy Spirit Catholic School
- Immacolata School
- Immaculate Conception School, Dardenne Prairie
- Immaculate Conception School, Old Monroe
- Immaculate Conception School, Union
- Incarnate Word Academy
- Incarnate Word Parish School
- John Burroughs School
- Kirk Day School
- Little Flower School
- Logos School
- Loyola Academy
- Lutheran High School North
- Lutheran High School South
- Lutheran High School of St. Charles County
- Marian Middle School
- Marquette Catholic High School
- Mary, Queen of Peace School
- Metro-East Lutheran High School
- MICDS
- Miriam Academy
- Miriam School
- Mississippi Valley Christian School
- Missouri Torah Institute
- Most Holy Trinity Catholic School and Academy
- Most Sacred Heart School
- Nerinx Hall High School
- New City School
- New Life Christian School
- North County Christian School
- Notre Dame High School
- Our Lady Catholic School
- Our Lady of Guadalupe School
- Our Lady of Lourdes School, University City
- Our Lady of Lourdes School, Washington
- Our Lady of the Pillar School
- Our Lady, Queen of Peace Preschool
- Principia School
- Queen of All Saints School
- Rohan Woods School
- Rosati-Kain High School
- Rossman School
- Sacred Heart Catholic School, Florissant
- Sacred Heart School, Troy
- Sacred Heart School, Valley Park
- Sacred Heart Ursuline Learning Center
- Sacred Heart Villa
- Saint Louis Priory School
- Santa Teresita Preschool
- Saul Mirowitz Jewish Community School
- Seton Regional Catholic School
- Simon Says Early Childhood Center
- South City Catholic Academy
- St. Agnes School
- St. Alban Roe Catholic School
- St. Alphonsus School
- St. Ambrose School
- St. Ann School
- St. Anthony Catholic School
- St. Bridget of Kildare Catholic School
- St. Catherine Labouré Catholic School
- St. Cecilia School and Academy
- St. Charles Borromeo School
- St. Clare of Assisi School
- St. Clement of Rome School
- St. Cletus School
- St. Dominic High School
- St. Frances Cabrini Academy
- St. Francis Borgia Grade School
- St. Francis of Assisi School
- St. Gabriel the Archangel School
- St. Gerard Majella School
- St. Gertrude School
- St. Ignatius Loyola School
- St. James the Greater Early Childhood Education Center
- St. Joachim School
- St. John Vianney High School
- St. Joseph School, Cottleville
- St. Joseph School, Farmington
- St. Joseph School, Imperial
- St. Joseph School, Wentzville
- St. Joseph School, Ste. Genevieve
- St. Joseph’s Academy
- St. Justin Martyr School
- St. Louis Catholic Academy
- St. Louis University High School
- St. Margaret Mary Alacoque School
- St. Margaret of Scotland School
- St. Mark Catholic School
- St. Mary Magdalen School
- St. Mary’s High School
- The St. Michael School of Clayton
- St. Monica School
- St. Patrick School
- St. Paul School, Fenton
- St. Paul School, O’Fallon
- St. Peter Catholic School, Kirkwood
- St. Peter Early Learning Center, St. Charles
- St. Pius X High School
- St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic School
- St. Roch School
- St. Rose of Lima School
- St. Simon the Apostle School
- St. Stephen Protomartyr School
- St. Theodore Catholic School
- St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Perryville
- St. Vincent de Paul School, Marthasville
- Ste. Genevieve du Bois School
- Sts. Joachim and Ann School
- Thomas Jefferson School
- Tower Grove Christian School
- Trinity Catholic High School
- Twin City Christian Academy
- Ursuline Academy
- Valle Catholic Grade School
- Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School
- Visitation Academy
- Westminster Christian Academy
- Whitfield School
- The Wilson School