St. Louis area schools start to announce specific back to school plans

ST. LOUIS – Monday will be a critical day for parents and families as we get an idea of what back to school will look like for children in the St. Louis region.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, school district leaders have been working on options for weeks for how the school will take place when classes resume.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page could have something to say on school this fall when he speaks later Monday morning.

The St. Louis Archdiocese says it plans to have students and staff return to campus buildings at the start of school year contingent upon any new inforamtion that unfolds over the next few weeks.

Here is a comprehensive list of where to find your school district’s back-to-school guidelines. Many area schools are expected to release specific plans today. Check this list later if the guidelines are not posted on the school’s website.

Missouri Public Schools

Parkway School District updates parents on plans for next school year

Illinois Public Schools

Private Schools



