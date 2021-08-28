Local volunteers heading to Gulf Coast to help with Hurricane Ida impacts

ST. LOUIS – Some St. Louis residents are gearing up to go help our neighbors down river dealing with Hurricane Ida.

The Red Cross has been working across the United States from wildfires out west to flooding in Tennessee and now Hurricane Ida taking aim at the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will mark 16 years since Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans.

Residents in Louisiana are dealing with another storm this weekend expected to make landfall on Sunday.

The storm could bring as much as 20 inches of rain along with a storm surge of 10 to 15 feet above ground.

The American Red Cross is preparing shelters for the thousands of people from Texas to the Florida panhandle that will be affected.

Truckloads of cots, blankets, comfort kits, and ready to eat meals, some 68,000 are already on their way to the Gulf Coast.

They’ll be opening hurricane evacuation centers and they’ve pre-stocked hospitals with blood supplies for transfusions and to make sure they’re ready for whatever they’ll face.

The red cross always looking for volunteers to help.

On a local level, they’re seeking blood donors to help with the supply and demand.

The non-profit supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood to hospitals and medical facilities across the country. How you can help, is by giving blood. You can call 1-800-red cross to make an appointment.