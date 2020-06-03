1  of  2
Location and crime data released for suspects arrested during civil unrest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police have released more information about the number of arrests over the past few days after civil unrest swept the area. They are also giving information about the suspect’s ages, what they did, and where they come from.

There were 33 arrests from Sunday until Tuesday. All of the people arrested were from the ages of 18-33 years old. Most of the charges are for crimes like burglary, stealing, trespassing, and property damage. One person is charged with operating an ATV without a license.

Many of the people arrested were from the St. Louis area. A person from Hermann and two from St. Peters, Missouri were arrested. Two people from the Belleville, Illinois area also face charges. One person was from Cincinnati, Ohio and another was from Jonesboro, Arkansas.

