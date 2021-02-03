Long-Acting Injection Clinic expands into St. Charles County to treat drug and alcohol addiction

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Wentzville is seeing great success in treating chronic drug and alcohol addiction with an injectable medication called Vivitrol.

It is one of several medications used at the Long-Acting Injections Clinic (LAI) which recently expanded into St. Charles County.

The once-a-month injection is cutting the cravings that have long-plagued opioid-addicted patients like Stevi Warf.

Warf tried everything to break her drug addiction that started at 19 when she took Percocet after surgery. It progressed to heroin and now fentanyl. She almost died.

After losing everything and everyone dear to her, Warf checked herself into SSM St. Joseph Hospital in Wentzville where she started in the LAI clinic. She had no insurance for what is expensive medication.

The clinic was able to get her the injections for free because they don’t want expense to be a barrier to treatment. She also receives therapy and other services.

Warf believes the medication saved her life.

Dr, Srinivas Battula, who runs the clinic, says he is seeing an increase in drug use from high school age on up due to the pandemic. The influx of stimulus checks has allowed some addicts the means to buy more drugs and feed their addiction.

For more information on drug treatment options, visit PreventEd.org.