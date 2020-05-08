Rep. Long: Large federal infrastructure package may get a lot of people back to work

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Congressional District 7 is represented by Billy Long and covers southwest Missouri, including Springfield and Joplin, along with Branson. Long is on the president’s council on re-opening the American economy. FOX 2 asked him what he is hearing that can give us some insight into what happens in Missouri.

“We have to get people back to work. The president indicated that he wants a big infrastructure package. This is a chance to get a lot of people to work to fix the roads, locks, dams and install 5G,” said Missouri US Representative Billy Long.

Branson and the Ozarks are among the biggest tourist attractions in the country. If there are no large gatherings allowed this year, what does the future look like for that region?

“If we can get the confidence back in the public that it is OK to come back out,” said Rep. Long. “We think that things will come back in the Branson in a big way. But, they may have to sit six feet apart.”

Charles in Rogersville Missouri asked this question for our town hall, “If we see an uptick in coronavirus cases after stay-at-home orders are relaxed then what should the government do to get it under control again?”

“If we see anything COVID related then we’ll need to back off,” said Rep. Long. “The days of the handshake may be gone.”