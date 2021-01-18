Long lines for COVD-19 vaccine near Waterloo, Illinois

WATERLOO, Ill. – The Republic-Times reports that Monroe County hosted its first vaccination clinic for the general public at the fairgrounds in Waterloo, Illinois. The COVID-19 vaccine is for people who are 85-years-old and older and medical workers who have direct contact with patients.

Images show a high interest in getting the vaccine. Lines of cars can be seen with people waiting patiently for their turn. There were only 500 doses available this week and it should be enough to give everyone over 85-years-old their first dose in Monroe County.

Calvin and Gladys Weldele of Waterloo were among those receiving the vaccine.