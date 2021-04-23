Longtime employee Kwofe Coleman is next president and CEO of The Muny

ST. LOUIS – The Muny has selected its next president and CEO.

Effective January 1, 2022, Kwofe Coleman will succeed Denny Reagan, who has been with The Muny since 1968 and served as president and CEO since 1991.

Reagan announced his retirement in December.

Coleman is a St. Louis native who currently serves as The Muny’s managing director but has worked in numerous positions with the theater since 2008, including staff accountant, house manager, and director of marketing and communication.

“I have the benefit of having spent a lifetime here. And I understand the magnitude of what this institution means in this community and in the industry. And to have the opportunity, the chance to take on this next position in this place in humbling, it’s exciting,” Coleman said.

Right now, Coleman said his primary focus right now, is putting bodies back in The Muny’s 11,000 seats.

“The number one thing I’m looking forward to is bringing people back,” Coleman said. “We hope to come back this summer and get back to this feeling, this sense of joining together to see a show. And then, again, a lot of it about our region, our relationship with the community we serve. We want people to come here for a show but we also want to participate in this community.”

The Muny season was postponed in 2020 due to COVID. The Muny hopes to return to the stage for its 103rd season on July, 5 2021 with “Seven Brides For Seven Brothers.”

Beginning January 2022, Denny Reagan will assume the job of senior advisor, where he’ll help to finish the work of the Muny’s Second Century Capital Campaign. 

