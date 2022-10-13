ST. LOUIS – A local restaurant chain is turning 55 on October 26 and is celebrating by slipping “golden ticket” into five lucky winners’ orders. Lion’s Choice is known for its famous roast beef sandwiches, fries, and frozen custard. To celebrate its birthday, they are holding a free food for a year give-a-way.

From Monday, October 24 to Friday, October 28, five guests might find the golden ticket in their bag. The tickets will instruct winners’ to claim their prize of free Lion’s Choice for one year.

Once per day, Lion’s Choice restaurant will receive a golden ticket that entitles them to free roast beef for a year. It is a gift card valued at $250. Tickets are redeemable by showing it to the manager on duty and must be redeemed by 12/31/22.

Lions Choice is holding a Golden Ticket competition for its 55th birthday.

On the anniversary, guests can get any original roast beef, oven-roasted turkey or hickory smoked ham sandwich with fries and a drink for $5.50.

For more information about Lion’s Choice, visit the website here, or follow along on social media with @lionschoice.