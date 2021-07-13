Look up tonight: How you can see the ISS plus Venus and Mars

ST. LOUIS– There will be good weather Tuesday night for skywatchers ready for a treat. Not only is the International Space Station (ISS) going to fly over St. Louis, Earth’s two closest neighbors will be on display too.

The ISS will zoom over St. Louis at 10:03 p.m. and will be visible for about 7 minutes. It will go from southwest to northeast.

Also, Venus and Mars will be close together on the western horizon just after sunset. If you saw them in the sky Monday night they were at their closest. It’s called a planetary conjunction.

NASA says while the planets appear close together they are actually very far away from each other.