Looking for a unique gift? Over 330 lots of St. Louis history up for auction this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Looking for a unique local gift for someone who has everything? Selkirk Auctioneers is hosting their annual “Historic St. Louis” sale on Saturday. There are over 330 lots of local items that you can’t find online or in stores.
Featured items include a painting by Fred Greene Carpenter called Mid-Summer Day 1915 that hung in the St. Louis Art Museum in 1981. There are also antiques from the 1904 World’s Fair, paintings, photography, and much more. Learn more about the show here.
Bidding on the items is available through Selkirk by absentee, phone, and online via LiveAuctioneers or Invaluable. The auction starts on Saturday at 10:00 am. Selkirk Auctioneers advises contacting them before the auction starts to setup absentee bidding.
Latest headlines:
- Watch: Gov. Pritzker holds COVID-19 briefing
- St. Louis Zoo expansion to be named St. Louis Zoo WildCare Park
- Local Hanukkah celebrations to bring light during the darkness COVID-19
- New Orleans Saints cut fan capacity by four-fifths for upcoming Chiefs game, insider says
- California dad decapitated 2 of his children, forced siblings to view bodies over 5 days, prosecutors say