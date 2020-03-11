Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The Delmar Loop trolley may be back on track this spring. Our partners at The Post-Dispatch report developer and Loop trolley supporter Joe Edwards sent the taxing district board an email stating, "a plan is being fine-tuned to ask the Loop Trolley Company to resume operations four days a week... this April."

The sales tax district along the trolley route raises tax revenue to support it whether it runs or not. According to Edwards, the district replenished its coffers enough over the first quarter to relaunch the trolley. The service shut down in December after financial problems