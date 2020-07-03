Loop Trolley reopens for free weekend use beginning July 4

A Loop trolley makes its way down Delmar Blvd., during the last day of operation of the failed, 2.2 mile streetcar. The U.S. government paid for about two-thirds of the $51.5 million Loop Trolley, a system running from University City’s Delmar Loop to the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis. The system opened in November of 2018 after years of delays. The trolley system says it needs nearly $1 million to keep operating since ridership has been low, but no one has come forward to save the system. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS – The Loop Trolley will be back in service beginning on the Fourth of July.

The trolley will run for free from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the weekends until July 26 in an effort to support Loop businesses.

Executive Director of the Loop Trolley Company, Kevin Barbeau said the trolley has implemented new health and safety procedures in the wake of the pandemic.

New health and safety procedures:

• Regular temperature checks and screenings of Trolley personnel.

• All Trolley operators and passengers are required to wear masks.

• All boarding/alighting will occur from the rear door, except when a

passenger requires the front door wheelchair lift.

• All windows open, weather-permitting

• Pre-service and mid-service cleaning/sanitization of Trolley passenger

areas.

• Hand sanitizer stations installed in each Trolley.

“Without the many passionate, independent businesses along our 2.2 mile route – those already here and the new ones preparing to open – there would be a diminished Loop district,” Barbeau said. “We serve them and

want to support their recovery. We encourage the entire St. Louis

community to safely experience the Loop Trolley and support them as

well.”