COLUMBIA, Ill. – A bull took a wild run this afternoon through the Metro East, even making his way on to I-255 near the Jefferson Barracks. Bridge.

The Columbia Police Department says the bull was from a farm in unincorporated Carondelet and has a history of getting loose.

The animal eventually got off of I-255 at Levee Road.

Dupo police were called in to help as well.

The bull was finally corralled around 3 p.m. when the bull’s owner came out with a lasso and caught him.