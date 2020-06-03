Losses continue to rise as over 100 businesses have been hit by looters

ST. LOUIS – Things were quieter in terms of looting Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning but not quiet enough.

Staggering losses continue to mount citywide. Since Monday night, St. Louis Police have provided 3 updates on burglary and property damage crimes.

The first update included more than 50 businesses; the second added more than 20 to the list. Police released the third list of nearly 30 more businesses hit by looters and vandals late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The total is now more than 100 from north St. Louis to south St. Louis, the Central West End to Downtown.

Two groups of looters took Johnny’s Food Mart in south St. Louis for about $12,000 worth of cigarettes and sports fan apparel, said owner Niyaz Ali.

He was a bit angry and heartbroken, at first.

Then, miracles happened, he said. Customers and supporters offered to help clean up and even donate money to keep him from closing his store for good.

He’s staying.