Lost Buzz Lightyear reunited with boy after left on plane

DALLAS– A Southwest Airlines ramp agent helped with an “intergalactic emergency” after a Buzz Lightyear toy was left behind on a plane that landed in Dallas.

Southwest Airlines posted on its Facebook page that Buzz’s owner Hagen and his family were already driving off in a rental car when they realized they left behind the toy. The plane was already on its way to Little Rock.

That is where Jason, a ramp agent in Little Rock, noticed Hagen’s left-behind-buddy. Jason began investigating and found the name “Hagen” written on the bottom of Buzz’s boot.

Jason also learned there was only one “Hagen” who traveled on that aircraft that day. He then came up with a special reunion plan.

A few days later, the Southwest post says Hagen and his family received a special surprise in the mail. It wasn’t just his Buzz Lightyear toy, but a hand-decorated box that included a letter describing his mission while at Southwest Airlines.

Hagen’s mom told Southwest Airlines, “There’s definitely not enough good in this world, and for someone to take the time out of their day to do that for strangers means the world to us.”