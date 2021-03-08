Lotto ticket worth $5.2 million sold at St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS – Check your Powerball tickets!
Someone is walking around with a Missouri Lotto ticket worth $5.2 million.
The ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at Kingshighway Mobil located at 707 N. Kingshighway Blvd in St. Louis.
The winning numbers were: 5, 7, 22, 33, 34 and 35.
The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the lucky winner has until Sept. 2.
The Lotto jackpot now resets to $1 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.
