Louisiana woman indicted in cold case murder of infant daughter

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Iberia Parish grand jury has indicted a 52-year-old New Iberia woman on one count of second-degree murder in the death of her newborn daughter.

The indictment follows the 2019 arrest of Sonia Charles in the death of Baby Jane Doe whose lifeless body was found inside a 55-gallon drum that was being used as a trash can at a Jeanerette car wash.

Retired Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Maj. Wendell Raborn told KLFY at the time that the case was solved by DNA.

Charles was out on a $125k bond.

Following the indictment, she was re booked into the Iberia Parish jail on a $250k bond.

More than two-hundred people turned out for the Baby Jane Doe’s funeral in 1994.

The coroner at the time determined that the child was alive when she was put in the trash announcing that the umbilical cord and placenta were still attached.

He said the child died from exposure to cold temperatures.

Charles faces life in prison without parole if convicted.

