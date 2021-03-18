‘Love is Essential’: Frontline Workers could win wedding at Chase Park Plaza

News
Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta Hotel announced they are offering healthcare professionals, frontline workers, and teachers the chance to win a Micro-Wedding.

Through their “Love is Essential” wedding giveaway, the hotel will take care of a wedding for up to 50 guests in 2021. 

“We want to say ‘thank you’ to our dedicated essential workers and all the support they’ve given the St. Louis community,” Director of Sales and Marketing for The Chase Park Plaza Frederik Houben said. “We’ve realized that celebrating love is even more essential in these challenging times, and we want to alleviate the financial pressures for a happy couple looking to tie the knot.”

To enter, couples must submit a 500 word or less essay of 500 expressing who they are, what their love story entails, and what a Chase Park Plaza wedding would mean to them. 

Submissions should be emailed to cppsales@sonesta.com by April 28, 2021.

The Chase Park Plaza is teaming up with local radio station 97.1FM Talk to pick the winner. The winner will be drawn on Saturday, May 1, 2021, the Global Day of Love, via social media and personal email. 

If the couple already held their Micro-Wedding at The Chase, they will be refunded instead.

For more information, click here.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News