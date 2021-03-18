‘Love is Essential’: Frontline Workers could win wedding at Chase Park Plaza

ST. LOUIS – The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta Hotel announced they are offering healthcare professionals, frontline workers, and teachers the chance to win a Micro-Wedding.

Through their “Love is Essential” wedding giveaway, the hotel will take care of a wedding for up to 50 guests in 2021.

“We want to say ‘thank you’ to our dedicated essential workers and all the support they’ve given the St. Louis community,” Director of Sales and Marketing for The Chase Park Plaza Frederik Houben said. “We’ve realized that celebrating love is even more essential in these challenging times, and we want to alleviate the financial pressures for a happy couple looking to tie the knot.”

To enter, couples must submit a 500 word or less essay of 500 expressing who they are, what their love story entails, and what a Chase Park Plaza wedding would mean to them.

Submissions should be emailed to cppsales@sonesta.com by April 28, 2021.

The Chase Park Plaza is teaming up with local radio station 97.1FM Talk to pick the winner. The winner will be drawn on Saturday, May 1, 2021, the Global Day of Love, via social media and personal email.

If the couple already held their Micro-Wedding at The Chase, they will be refunded instead.

For more information, click here.