Lowes is closing all stores for Easter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Lowes is closing for Easter. The hardware store chain says that all stores and distribution centers in the United States and Canada will be closed on April 12.
“We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge. We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday. I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic.”Lowe’s president and CEO Marvin Ellison
To help deal with the coronavirus Lowes has also temporarily increased wages in April and will be providing a special payment for hourly workers. The company is also providing masks and gloves for employees upon request.