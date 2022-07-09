ST. LOUIS – There are many events taking place this summer at Union Station and the St. Louis Aquarium.

Now through August 21st they’re having a Hawaiian themed event called, ‘Luau in the Lou’. It features a monthly concert series, hula dancers, fire breathers and performers. They also have a Anheuser-Busch beverage container that offers up some themed cocktails.

Union Station is also offering a new ‘all day pass’ where you can do all of their attractions as many times as you want.

In addition to Luau in the Lou, they have a new habitat at the St. Louis Aquarium, a Jellyfish Touch Tank.

For a full list of summer events, visit stlouisunionstation.com.