ST. LOUIS – Country music star Luke Combs will make a stop in St. Louis on his world tour next summer.

The CMA Entertainer of the Year will play Busch Stadium on June 17, 2023.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale on Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Citi cardmembers have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, September 15 at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. via Citi Entertainment. General tickets go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m.

Combs’ new album “Growin’ Up” debuted at #1 on “Billboard’s” Top Country Albums chart in June.

His 35-concert tour spans three continents and 16 countries. It starts on March 25, 2023 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium. It ends in London at the O2 Arena on October 19, 2023.