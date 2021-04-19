Lutheran North grad Aqeel Glass up for top FCS offensive honor

CINCINNATI, OH – SEPTEMBER 15: Aqeel Glass#4 of the Alabama A&M Bulldogs steps back to pass in the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS- Sixteen finalists for the Walter Payton Award, given annually to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision were announced Monday, and a St. Louis area native is among those on the list.

Aqeel Glass, a Lutheran North alum and now quarterback for Alabama A&M, has thrown for 1,084 yards and 13 TDs, as the Bulldogs are off to a 4-0 start in the abbreviated spring season and have already clinched a Southwestern Athletic Conference East Division title.

Glass seized the spotlight earlier this month when he lit up the scoreboard against Jackson State and new head coach Deion Sanders, putting up 440 yards in the air for 6 scores and running for a seventh.

“The person who works the hardest, keeps their head down and grinds are going to get what they want,” Glass told FOX2 earlier this year. “If you have goals and aspirations, it takes work to get those. In order to work hard you’ve got to set goals that are high that make you want to work hard.”

Glass has an additional year of eligibility remaining in the fall.

16 Finalists Announced for 34th FCS Walter Payton Award

Glass and Alabama A&M will face a familiar face when they take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the SWAC Championship game on May 1. Harry Ballard III, a McCluer North product who transferred from Missouri, had three touchdowns on 5 receptions for 140 yards, spoiling a 352 yard 2TD day for Glass in a 52-34 Arkansas-PB win in 2019.

