Luxury St. Louis living, what you can buy if you win tonight’s Mega Millions

ST. LOUIS – What would you do if you won the lottery? For many, buying a dream home tops the list, and the jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery has grown to a whopping $1 billion ahead of Friday night’s drawing.

Although the odds of winning is one in 302.5 million that doesn’t stop local realtor Kathy Helbig-Strick owner of Experience Realty Partners from feeding your imagination with what luxury living looks like in St. Louis.

She explained if you are looking to buy luxury there are 60 homes on the market in the St. Louis area and only 20 $3 million dollar plus homes.

“You’re most likely moving to the 63124 zip code in the Ladue area,” said Helbig-Strick. “More than half of the luxury homes listed were sold in this neighborhood”

Friday afternoon she introduced Fox 2’s Digital reporter Aprylete Russell to one luxury home located in the Huntleigh Woods neighborhood that had some pretty extravagant amenities.

“This is a gorgeous house that is almost 7,000 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms,” said Helbig-Strick. “And as you walk outside you’ll see an enormous amount of backyard space built with a full kitchen, and even an enclosed poolhouse tied into a firepit and family room”.

Helbig-Strick says the very latest of St. Louis’ luxury homes provide all the modern comforts and there is an increasing demand for properties.

“Real-estate tops the list when it comes to investments and now is the time to invest in a house”, said Helbig-Strick “And contrary to popular belief winter is the best time to sell your home is when there is the least amount of competition”.

And people looking who are looking for a second luxury home are headed to Lake of the Ozarks.

“That area is booming during this health pandemic, they have limited COVID-19 restrictions and schools have remained open”.

Whether you do or don’t win the lottery Helbig-Strick says experts anticipate that the interest rates will remain low and suggests connecting with a real estate agent before making any big decisions regarding purchasing a home.