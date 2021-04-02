Macoupin County deputy kills knife-wielding man who lunged at police

ST. LOUIS– A Macoupin County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who charged at officers with a knife. The Illinois State Police (ISP) says James Iler, a 47-year-old from Brighton, was killed around 7 P.M. Thursday night.
ISP says someone from a home on North Street in Brighton called the police and allegedly made an alarming statement that warranted a well-being check. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office and Brighton Police responded and learned Iler had made the call from his own house.
Officers spent nearly an hour talking with Iler. During the incident, Iler allegedly charged at one of the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Deputies with a knife. In fear for his life, the deputy fired two shots at Iler. The officers administered CPR but Iler died at the scene.
No officers were injured during the incident.