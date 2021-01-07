Macoupin County offering COVID-19 vaccine survey for residents

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill.- The Macoupin County Health Department is asking residents interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to fill out a survey.
The health department says this is the first step in the process and completing the survey does not guarantee you will receive a vaccine.
Health officials say their ability to provide vaccines to the public depends on how much vaccine they receive and when they receive it.
You can find a link to the survey on Macoupin County Health Department’s website.