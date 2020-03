Macy’s had a rough spring. It’s the latest sign of pressure on the battered department store sector.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Macy’s will temporarily close all stores by end of business today, March 17, 2020, through March 31, 2020. This includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.

Macy’s says that they will provide benefits and compensation to its workforce.