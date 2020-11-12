Macy’s hosts seasonal hiring event today

ST. LOUIS – Macy’s is hosting a seasonal hiring event Thursday.
The job interviews will be conducted by phone this year due to the pandemic.
There were 1,000 seasonal workers at Macy’s last year around the country who ended up with a full-time job.
This year there won’t be a Santa in any of the Macy’s stores and the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is going virtual this year.
