Macy’s hosts seasonal hiring event today

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 ST. LOUIS – Macy’s is hosting a seasonal hiring event Thursday.

The job interviews will be conducted by phone this year due to the pandemic.

There were 1,000 seasonal workers at Macy’s last year around the country who ended up with a full-time job.

This year there won’t be a Santa in any of the Macy’s stores and the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is going virtual this year.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News