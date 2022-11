HAZELWOOD, Mo.– The Hazelwood police department responded to a fatal shooting Sunday in the 1000 block of Timberwood Trails Drive. Tammy Townsend, 55, is now charged with murder in the 2nd degree and armed criminal action.

Townsend is accused of shooting her husband, Daniel Crousby, in the head with her firearm, causing his death. She told the 911 operator that she shot him because he made her “mad”.