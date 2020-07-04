Madison County Board member, Clint Jones passes at age 44

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – After Madison County Board member Clint Jones died unexpectedly at age 44 Friday morning, the Madison County Coroner released preliminary autopsy findings Saturday that shows his death was cardiac-related.

The office of Madison County Coroner, Stephen P. Nonn said Jones, who represented District 27, had extensive coronary artery disease.

The preliminary autopsy results said Nonn does not suspect alcohol or drugs to have played a role in Jones’ death, but that those results are still pending.

Nonn’s office said Jones wished to have his tissue donated to Mid-America Transplant in St. Louis, Missouri, and his family consented. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Barry Wilson Funeral Home in Maryville, Illinois.