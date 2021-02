A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – The Madison County Health Department launched their new COVID-19 response hub Tuesday.

The hub has information on COVID and on the vaccine. The hub also includes resources and translated materials.

The health department said other features will be added such as an online appointment scheduler, special phone number, a map of where the COVID vaccine is being administered and responses to frequently asked questions.

