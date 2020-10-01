COVID-19 numbers having significant impacts across the Metro East

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – COVID 19 numbers in Madison County may be hurting the efforts of neighboring St. Clair County to have COVID-19 restrictions eased there.

Those restrictions include no indoor dining at restaurants. Governor Pritzker imposed those measures last month because of climbing COVID-19 positivity rates in across the region.

St. Clair County has repeatedly asked governor Pritzker to ease restrictions on their county saying their positivity rates are coming down. But the governor continues to say no; the latest rejection came Wednesday afternoon.

The latest numbers for St. Clair county show that the daily COVID-19 positivity rates have fluctuated some with the lowest daily rate being Wednesday and the highest daily rate the day before. The seven-day average positivity rate is just under six and a half percent.

The recent numbers for Madison County show the lowest daily rate was back on September 26 while the highest was Tuesday. The seven-day average positivity rate for Madison County is nearly eight percent.

Governor Pritzker says he may be getting close to making some kind of a move. Whatever the case, many in the Metro East are no doubt watching those COVID-19 averages closely.