Madison County, Illinois reports first positive coronavirus case

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A man in his 30s has been identified as the first person in Madison County, Illinois to have tested positive for coronavirus. Health officials say he is in isolation at his home and is doing well. This is a travel-related case.

The Madison County Health Department delivered the news through a press conference on Facebook. They said that there are likely to be more positive cases as more tests are done. Officials have issued an emergency disaster declaration for Madison County Illinois.

Health officials are asking the public to help prevent the spread of this disease. Illinoisans can dial 1-800-889-3931 twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week or email DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV to get their questions answered.