Madison County in state of emergency due to record high COVID cases

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Madison County may now be at more of a critical point with COVID than anywhere else in the St. Louis area. Authorities are taking what may be the toughest measures yet as a state of emergency is now in effect.

Under the mayor’s emergency declaration, masks covering the mouth and nose are mandatory everywhere you may be within six feet of someone not from your household, hand sanitizer is required at every business entrance, and all patrons/workers are required to use it; business occupancy is 25% (50% for grocery stores and pharmacies).

If compliance doesn’t rise and infection rates don’t fall, fines for violators are the likely next step.

“The idea is to motivate people to do the right thing without a fine,” Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said. “The city is not looking to make any money off of these fines, it’s just trying to motivate people to do the right thing.”

About 20 percent of Madison County’s more than 11,600 total cases of COVID for the pandemic and 217 totals deaths have come in the first five days of this week.

The Edwardsville School District announced Friday that in-person learning will end at the upcoming Thanksgiving break.

Remote instruction will be in effect through at least December 18.

The district currently has 48 staff members in COVID-related quarantine.