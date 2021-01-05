Madison County offering COVID-19 vaccination registration survey

MADISON COUNTY, Ill.- Counties across the country are making preparations to vaccinate residents. Madison County, Illinois is the latest to offer a survey for residents interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Madison County Health Department is asking those interested to fill out a survey. You can find the COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Survey here.

The information collected will be used to contact residents to schedule an appointment when the vaccine is available to them based on state guidelines.

Madison County is currently in Phase 1A of the vaccine distribution plan. Officials say they anticipate Phase 1A to take several weeks to vaccinate all the health care workers and long-term care facility residents in the county.