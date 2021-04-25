Madison County offering walk-in COVID vaccine appointments

Irma Mesa, 74, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Jackson Hospital in Miami on Jan. 27, 2021.. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

MADISON COUNTY, Ill.– The Madison County Health Department (MCHD) is now accepting walk-in appointments at its COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Appointments are preferred to help with planning but walk-ins are now welcome.

MCHD says it is offering this option to add this option since some people need that flexibility.

There are many appointments available at our mass vaccination site at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville as well as enough staff and vaccine to also accommodate anyone who would like to walk-in for their vaccine.

On Tuesday, April 27th, the Collinsville site will hold early hours beginning at 8:30 am and on Thursday, April 29th the Collinsville site will hold late hours until 6:00 pm. All Collinsville clinic site times are open for scheduled appointments and for walk-ins.

Anyone who is 16 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, click the green appointment link at www.madisonchd.org.

If someone needs assistance scheduling their appointment, please call (618) 692-8954 ext. 2 on Monday-Friday 8:30am-4:30pm.